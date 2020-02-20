|
Anthony "Tony" J. Gradisher, 66, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Tony was a Graduate of Norton High School, Class of 1972 and a life resident of the Norton/Barberton area. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from Local #7 as a bricklayer and mason. Preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Gradisher; survived by his wife of 43 years, Caroline (nee Campbell); children, Angela (Josh) Hammond and Anthony Gradisher (Angel Prater); grandchildren, Maya, Sophia, Jack and Giana Hammond, Anthony Gradisher and Alexis Prater; father, Anthony Gradisher; sister, Jeni (Mark) Sherman; brothers, Jeff and Terry Gradisher; along with other relatives and friends. Following Tony's wishes cremation has taken place. The family will received friends on Saturday, February 22nd from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care, 3383 Ridgewood Road, Akron, Ohio 44333.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2020