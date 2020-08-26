Anthony J. Piurkowsky, 81, passed away August 24, 2020. He was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to the late Anthony and Anna (Michina) Piurkowsky, was a 1957 Hower High School graduate, and retired as Captain of the Akron Fire Department with 32 years of service. He also enjoyed golf and bowling. Anthony is reunited with the love of his life, his wife of 59 years, Barbara, and daughter, Desiree. He is survived by his son, Mark; grandchildren, Mark (Nikki), Danielle (Alex), Desiree (Justin) and Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Alexis "Junior", Leah, Jayden, Bree, Amya, Annabella, Joell, Ariana; and brother, William. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they provided Anthony. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and private burial will be at Lakewood Cemetery, 1080 W. Waterloo Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude in his name. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
