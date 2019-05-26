Anthony Joseph Gullace TOGETHER FOREVER



Anthony Joseph Gullace was born October 24, 1920, in Bradford, Pennsylvania to Girolomo and Angelina (Pronesti) Gullace who had immigrated from Italy in the early 1900's. His family then moved to Wellsville, Ohio, where he graduated high school. Anthony passed away on May 19, 2019, at the age of 98.



Anthony served in the US Army during WWII, entering service in 1942. On July 6, 1944, he was wounded in action in Carentan, France (Normandy). He met his future wife, Eileen, while he was finishing his recuperation at a hospital in



Birkenhead, England. Among the medals awarded Anthony for his service were the Purple Heart and Battle Star.



After the war, Tony and his wife, Eileen, set up home in Akron, Ohio.



Anthony studied to be a television and radio technician, and he and Eileen opened Central Television, selling and repairing televisions until retirement. After retirement, he and Eileen split the year between their homes in Akron and Naples, Florida.



Tony was an independent and do-it-yourself man who derived great satisfaction from repairing things around the house, his car, his boat, etc. He could fix anything and enjoyed the challenge. Tony loved tinkering in the garage, mowing the lawn, taking care of his vegetable garden, his fig tree, grape arbor, etc. and did so well into his 90's. He enjoyed going to Italian festivals as well as other nationality festivals for the music, the food, and the social get together. He and Eileen loved dancing together wherever they went. Being a social person, Tony loved being with people and would do any favor asked of him.



Anthony was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Eileen, after 71 years together. He is survived by his sons,



Michael (Barbara) and Anthony (Melinda); and by his daughters, Pamela (Tom Brodbeck) and Janine Lampe. Pompa also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Barbara (Tom Perry), Marie Davis, Gina (Michael Caskey), Matthew (Nicki), Adam (Jessica), Jennifer,



Brandon and Brittany (Ryan Medico) and 20 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, he is survived by two sisters, Grace and Stella (Tom Georgalas) and many nieces and nephews.



Calling hours 4 - 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn, where funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29th.



Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019