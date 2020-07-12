1/1
Anthony Joseph Horak
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Anthony Joseph Horak (TJ) died unexpectedly on June 29, 2020. He was born in Elyria, Ohio on May 29, 1948, the son of Anthony and Jean Horak. He graduated high school and college from Borromeo Seminary and earned his masters in social work from the University of Denver. After a brief period as a social worker, he had the opportunity to begin a career at Firestone Bank, retiring 31 years later as a Vice President of Cash Management at Chase Bank. He married Christine Anne Bennett in 1979 (he always said it was love at first sight.) Tony was an active softball and pickleball player and a lifelong fan of all Cleveland sports. His favorite was the Tribe and he amassed a meticulous collection of baseball cards depicting all Indians players from 1948 to the present. He also loved crossword puzzles and gardening, maintaining a beautiful yard which was the site of many family gatherings. Honest and kind, he believed in always doing the right thing and was a shining example of a life lived for the greater good. TJ was a dedicated servant to the community, volunteering his time to Mobile Meals, Peter Maurin homeless outreach, teaching English at the International Institute, doing free tax prep at Akron Summit EITC Program, and donating blood and platelets with the Red Cross. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Christine; four sons, Matt (Saffiyah), James (Krissi), Mark (Marina), and Tony (Lori); five grandchildren, Lily, Max, Grant, Layali, and Finn; siblings, Mark Horak SJ, Marianne (Michael Gick), Mari (Jim Brady), and Meg (Jim Mannix); a host of other beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and inlaws. Due to the health pandemic, the family will be having a private memorial service. We encourage all those who would like to pay their respects to leave a message in the virtual guestbook at HummelCares.com. As in life, Tony would prefer that in lieu of gifts or flowers donations be made to Peter Maurin Center at Petermaurincenter.org or by mail to P.O. Box 1105, Hudson, OH 44236.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved