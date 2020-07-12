) Anthony Joseph Horak (TJ) died unexpectedly on June 29, 2020. He was born in Elyria, Ohio on May 29, 1948, the son of Anthony and Jean Horak. He graduated high school and college from Borromeo Seminary and earned his masters in social work from the University of Denver. After a brief period as a social worker, he had the opportunity to begin a career at Firestone Bank, retiring 31 years later as a Vice President of Cash Management at Chase Bank. He married Christine Anne Bennett in 1979 (he always said it was love at first sight.) Tony was an active softball and pickleball player and a lifelong fan of all Cleveland sports. His favorite was the Tribe and he amassed a meticulous collection of baseball cards depicting all Indians players from 1948 to the present. He also loved crossword puzzles and gardening, maintaining a beautiful yard which was the site of many family gatherings. Honest and kind, he believed in always doing the right thing and was a shining example of a life lived for the greater good. TJ was a dedicated servant to the community, volunteering his time to Mobile Meals, Peter Maurin homeless outreach, teaching English at the International Institute, doing free tax prep at Akron Summit EITC Program, and donating blood and platelets with the Red Cross. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Christine; four sons, Matt (Saffiyah), James (Krissi), Mark (Marina), and Tony (Lori); five grandchildren, Lily, Max, Grant, Layali, and Finn; siblings, Mark Horak SJ, Marianne (Michael Gick), Mari (Jim Brady), and Meg (Jim Mannix); a host of other beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and inlaws. Due to the health pandemic, the family will be having a private memorial service. We encourage all those who would like to pay their respects to leave a message in the virtual guestbook at HummelCares.com
. As in life, Tony would prefer that in lieu of gifts or flowers donations be made to Peter Maurin Center at Petermaurincenter.org
or by mail to P.O. Box 1105, Hudson, OH 44236.