Anthony Kaminiski

Anthony "Tony" Kaminski Anthony "Tony" Kaminski, 76, passed away July 24, 2020. He was born in Cleveland and lived most of his life in Richfield. Tony Graduated from Revere High School, attended The Ohio State University and then served in the Marines. He retired from Prudential as an insurance agent. Tony loved bowling, golfing, football and fishing. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Ragina Kaminski; son, Scott; father-in-law, Gusty Stefanow; and brother-in-law, Phillip. Tony is survived by his wife of 29 years, Linda; son, Steven; daughters, Anita Bruzdzinski, Emily (James) Williams, and Sandra (Ron) Jackson; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Walt (Caren) Kaminski; mother-in-law, Emily Maher; many nieces, nephews and cousins; his dogs, Max and Sadie. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Guardian Angels Church, 1676 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd., Copley, OH. Burial will follow at West Richfield Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main) 552 N. Main St., Akron, OH.