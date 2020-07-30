1/1
Anthony Kaminiski
Anthony "Tony" Kaminski Anthony "Tony" Kaminski, 76, passed away July 24, 2020. He was born in Cleveland and lived most of his life in Richfield. Tony Graduated from Revere High School, attended The Ohio State University and then served in the Marines. He retired from Prudential as an insurance agent. Tony loved bowling, golfing, football and fishing. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Ragina Kaminski; son, Scott; father-in-law, Gusty Stefanow; and brother-in-law, Phillip. Tony is survived by his wife of 29 years, Linda; son, Steven; daughters, Anita Bruzdzinski, Emily (James) Williams, and Sandra (Ron) Jackson; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Walt (Caren) Kaminski; mother-in-law, Emily Maher; many nieces, nephews and cousins; his dogs, Max and Sadie. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Guardian Angels Church, 1676 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd., Copley, OH. Burial will follow at West Richfield Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main) 552 N. Main St., Akron, OH.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hennessy Funeral Home
AUG
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Funeral services provided by
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-3032
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
1 entry
July 30, 2020
We would like to offer our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Hennessy Family
Hennessy Funeral Home
