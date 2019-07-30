|
|
Anthony Kwan
SILVER LAKE -- Anthony Kwan, 73, died July 27, 2019. Born in Guilin, China, Anthony lived in Hong Kong until 1996 when he immigrated to the United States and settled in Cuyahoga Falls.
He had been a Silver Lake resident since 2016. After working in food service at Hiram College, he ran his own restaurant in Kent until 2014. Anthony enjoyed cooking, especially for meals with all his family; and he made the best Chinese barbecue pork and roast duck that was loved by all. He also enjoyed watching soccer, especially the World Cup, old western movies, and most of all, spoiling his grand kids. He played hard when young, worked hard when older, and fought hard against cancer.
He will be sorely missed. He is survived by his children, Alvita Kwan, Sophia (Ricky) Woo, Joel Kwan, Suzanne (Alan) Wong and Liz (Brian) Rapp; four grandchildren; siblings, Adriana (Paul) Szymborski, Daphne (Roch) Cheng and Aloysius (Jo) Kwan.
Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Wednesday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. A short tribute to Anthony's life will start around 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to .
(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 30, 2019