Anthony (Tony) Petrasek



TOGETHER AGAIN



Anthony (Tony) Petrasek joined his beautiful son, Little Tony, along with his brothers and parents in heaven on July 14, 2019. Tony was a charismatic and strong, caring man who was both loved by many and gave his love to many. Tony believed that life was about creating wonderful memories. Tony was a proud Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company Retiree who spent years there involved in the union.



Tony met his one true love, Connie Gogos, at the unveiling of the Harvey Firestone sculpture in 1950. They had been married for 64 years and he will forever be in Connie's heart. Tony leaves his children, Michele (Ken) Boldt, Paula (Mark) Edmunds, Leslie (Michael) and David. He also leaves his wonderful 21 grandchildren that he shared precious times with, especially on his favorite holiday - Christmas. Tony also leaves many cherished nieces and nephews along with special brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Gloria Smoot. Tony had more friends than we can name who were also very dear to him.



Tony was a founding member of St. John's Catholic Church and belonged to many organizations. He was a hard-working and well-traveled man who believed "sitting was not on my agenda". He will be sorely missed by all but a truly beautiful angel who we look forward to meeting again.



Visitation will be held (prior to Mass) on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. followed by an 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Church, 1044 Brown St., Akron, OH 44301. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.



Tony was a lifelong blood donor and admired the work of the American Red Cross, thus a donation to your local American Red Cross (redcross.org) as a tribute to Tony would be an honor. He also was a supporter of the Haven of Rest Ministries and their work at restoring lives if you care to dedicate a donation in honor of Tony. (donate.havenofrest.org). To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. "We will meet you by the river Dad, PopPop, Tony." Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 16, 2019