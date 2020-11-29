BARBERTON -- Anthony Rakoci, D.D.S., 92, passed away November 26, 2020 at Pleasant View Health Care Center. Anthony was born on November 22, 1928 to the late Anthony Sr. and Rosalie Rakoci. He graduated from Barberton High School in 1947 with his future wife, Corrine Sauber. They married in 1949. Tony, as he liked to be called, was the first President of Barberton High's Student Council. He also served 55 years on his "Class Reunion Committee." He attended the University of Akron, transferring to Ohio State where he graduated in 1954 from Dental School. During Dental School, his son Robert was born, then later his son Randall was adopted. He volunteered for the U.S. Army Dental Corps and entered as a 2nd Lt. Two years later he became a Captain. He left the service to begin his practice on Kenmore Blvd., happily helping his patients keep their teeth for 36 years. (He said "only brush the one's you want to keep.") He belonged to the Akron Dental Society, Ohio State Dental Association, American Dental Society, Pierre Fauchand Academy and was treasurer of the Akron Dental Society for several years. He and his wife built and maintained the "Akron Dental Society Marionette Show", equipment for 18 years. Sixteen Dental workers volunteered to perform. The show taught dental health to public and parochial elementary schools. He loved his family, which extended to all of his patients. He had many friends, the McCormish's, Norval's, McDowell's, Zito's, Eberhardt's, Benya's and McDonald's, all married over 60 years. Christmas at "Rakoci's" happened for over 55 years. The top memory was that 13 of us sitting in the jacuzzi during falling snow, late Christmas Eve. He was active at Immaculate Conception Church, Sacred Heart-Wadsworth and Prince of Peace in Barberton, where he sang in the choir for over 30 years. Beside his wife of over 70 years, Corrine; he leaves his son, Robert and wife Patricia; grandchildren, Audrey and Ryan; daughter-in-law, Shannon; sister, Margo Rakoci-Smith; nephews, Charles, Tom and Tim Kulcsar, and Tony Nahacky. Preceding him in death were his son, Randall; grandson, Aaron; sister, Helen (Tony) Nahacky; and his parents. His "in-laws" were all his family too. Pat, Carol, Kurt, Kelly and Kent Sauber; Jeanette (deceased), Howard, Cori Cooperider, Dolores, Emil (deceased), Diana and Dick, Beverly and Charlie and Randolph (deceased) Glavac, Patricia, Fritz (deceased), Jeff (deceased) son Michael and grandson Michael Sauber. Many thanks to the caring staff at Pleasant Pointe and Pleasant View Care Centers. They are the finest. In his own words, "I've had a great life" and "if you live long enough, something's gonna get you !" A Private Memorial Mass will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. If you choose, memorials may be made to the Prince of Peace Memorial Fund, 1263 Shannon Ave., Barberton, 44203. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit, www.silva-hostetler.com
(330-825-8700)