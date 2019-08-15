Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Stow, OH
Anthony Ricardo DeCastro


1949 - 2019
Anthony Ricardo DeCastro Obituary
Anthony Ricardo DeCastro FAIRLAWN -- Anthony Ricardo DeCastro, Artist 1949-2019, went to be in the hands of the Lord after a courageous battle with cancer. Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Fabina Cucuzza-DeCastro and brother, Patrick Jr. Left to cherish his memory are Anthony's life partner of 41 years, Paul A. Roth; sister, Paula; brother, David; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Friends are invited to calling hours at Redmon Funeral Home, Stow on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mass of the Christian Burial will follow at Holy Family Catholic Church in Stow at 1 p.m. Burial Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to cover final expenses. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
