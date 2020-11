Anthony Roland Mlady passed away suddenly Nov 3rd, 2020 at the age of 47. He is survived by his son, Hunter; daughters, Victoria and Taylor; and his reunited childhood friend, Leanne Moyer. Tony was loved by many friends and family alike. He went above and beyond to make us smile and laugh. His passion for making music made him a prolific songwriter and talented musician. His is a light that dimmed far too soon. A celebration of life will be held as covid permits. If interested in an invitation, email mladycelebration@gmail.com







