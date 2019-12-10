|
|
Anthony Wayne Paul, 55, passed away on December 1, 2019. He was born on August 11, 1964 to Robert and Loretha Paul, Sr. He was known for his sharp style of dressing. He loved to travel, fancy cars, and his family. He attended Garfield High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Loretha Paul Sr.; grandparents, Oscar and Ethel Jordan, Ida McDonald-Jordan and brother, Robert Paul, Jr. Anthony was survived by his loving children, Rysean, Wayne, La'Grande, Jazeral and Kamora; nephews, Cleo, Janiero, Lamont, Marcus and Anthony; special Godson, Mikal Bass (Kelly); special friend, De'Shawn Partridge; uncles, Andrew McDonald (Faye), Johnathon Ervin, Wayne Willis and William Jordan; aunt, Stella Bass; best friends, Teddy (Dionne), Foots, and Virgie and a host of other family and friends. Memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 10, 2019