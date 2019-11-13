Home

Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
Antoine Lamar Scott Obituary
Antoine Lamar Scott (Toine), age 37, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 4, 2019. Family and friends are invited to attend the celebration of life service on Saturday, November 16 at 1:00 p.m. at Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 579 W. Thornton Street, Akron. OH 44307. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until time of service. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Repast will be at Lawton Street Community Center, 1225 Lawton St., Akron, OH 44320. Condolences may be sent to, 1849 Wakefield, Dr., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
