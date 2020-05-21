Antoine Lamont Robins went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020 after a long illness. He was born on June 23, 1978 to Ruth Hill and Andre Robins. He leaves to cherish his memory his parents; brothers, Andre (Ladonna) Robins, Aaron Robins, Andre Gaiter, and Antonio Hambrick; longtime girlfriend, Lastaichia Buchanan; and host of uncles and aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be on Friday, May 22, 2020. Calling hours are 10 a.m. until 12 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed to view at a time. Private services will follow. Services will be live-streamed at 12:00 noon at www.sommervillefuneralservice.com Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 843 Cordova Ave., Akron, OH 44320. 330-836-2725.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 21, 2020.