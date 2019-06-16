Home

Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-3032
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Eugene Church
1821 Munroe Falls Ave.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Antoinette A. DiMauro

(nee Urbano)

Antoinette A. DiMauro (nee Urbano) of Cuyahoga Falls, 82, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, brother, and many sisters and brothers-in law. Antoinette is survived by her husband of 59 years, Patsy DiMauro; children, Carla (Bob), Michael (Sabina), Gina (Mike) Dreibelbis, Paula (Michael) Lytz; eight grandchildren, and many other extended family members and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Summa Intensive Care Unit for the compassionate care that was given.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main) 552 N. Main St., Akron. Mass of the Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, June 18 at 11 a.m. at St. Eugene Church, 1821 Munroe Falls Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Patsy and Antoinette DiMauro Scholarship Fund at Archbishop Hoban High School.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019
