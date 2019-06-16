Antoinette A. DiMauro



(nee Urbano)



Antoinette A. DiMauro (nee Urbano) of Cuyahoga Falls, 82, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019.



She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, brother, and many sisters and brothers-in law. Antoinette is survived by her husband of 59 years, Patsy DiMauro; children, Carla (Bob), Michael (Sabina), Gina (Mike) Dreibelbis, Paula (Michael) Lytz; eight grandchildren, and many other extended family members and friends.



The family would like to thank the staff of the Summa Intensive Care Unit for the compassionate care that was given.



Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main) 552 N. Main St., Akron. Mass of the Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, June 18 at 11 a.m. at St. Eugene Church, 1821 Munroe Falls Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Patsy and Antoinette DiMauro Scholarship Fund at Archbishop Hoban High School. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary