Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Visitation
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
1932 - 2019
Antoinette Battistuta Obituary
THEN AND NOW Antoinette Battistuta, 87, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at her home. She was born in Barberton on March 16, 1932 and was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. She was employed by B&W and Macy's. She loved gardening, collecting antique dolls and was a supporter of the Humane Society. Antoinette was preceded in death by her parents, Dominic and Teresa Sparaco; sisters, Rose, Lucy and Josephine; and brothers, Anthony and Michael. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Rudy; daughters, Janice and Jayne Battistuta; son, Ronald (Julie); grandchildren, Meagan and Kristen Battistuta; and great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Adrian and Jemma. Funeral service will be held Saturday, 11 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations may be made to the or local Humane Society. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 19, 2019
