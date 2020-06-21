Antoinette (Donette) Lucretia Cristino Smith, 96, of Tallmadge, Ohio passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 of natural causes. Anne was a first generation Italian-American born on March 19, 1924 to Matteo and Filomena Cristino in Ravenna, Ohio. She lived through the Great Depression, World War II and every major historical event in recent history. As a young woman she enjoyed being with her girlfriends and cousins, going to see all the famous big bands of the day. She once traveled by train to California with her cousin, Lucy, where they met the famous band leader, Les Brown. She also enjoyed going to the beach all her life. Anne was a member of the Tallmadge Jaycees and the Tallmadge Garden Club. She taught Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) at Our Lady of Victory in Tallmadge and was a special needs volunteer. Her favorite things were making crafts of all kinds, golfing, fishing, traveling by RV, her pets and having big family get togethers and dinners. Anne was a voracious reader. She especially enjoyed the Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve, loved to garden and cook. You could count on smelling spaghetti sauce or fresh tomatoes when you visited. Anne was a devout Catholic, had a deep devotion to the Blessed Mother Mary and recited her rosary every day. She was a fierce, unrepentant liberal and passed that trait on to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. It was on one of her trips to a beach in Geneva, Ohio, where she met her future husband, Gerald W. Smith. They eloped to Indiana first, then were married in the church in November 1951 and remained married for 64 years. Together they had four children, Ernest and wife, Heather Smith, Phyllis and husband, William Kazimer, Michelle and husband, David Pisarski, Gerald Smith, Jr. She had 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, of whom she was most proud of and Daniel Gonzalez (Dominic, Angelo and Arianna); Cierra and David Voytek (Paden); Michael Lucas and Courtney Howard; Paul Lucas and Jennifer (Dane and Leila); Laura Lucas and Brandon Borgmann; Tiffany and Scott Richey (Tyson Payne and Malika Armstrong, Austin, Aubrianna, Spencer); Zachary Merrick and Lisa (Owen and Drew); Tony Merrick and Sara Holden (Jubilation, Jack and Juniper); Allison Pisarski and Brogan Taylor; Gerald Smith III. Anne follows her husband, Gerald; father, Matteo; mother, Filomena; brothers, Nicholas, Frank, Michael and George; sisters, Bella; infant brother, Michael; infant sister, Antonetta; great grandson, Patrick Kren. She is survived by her sister, Dorothea Mackle of Ravenna, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 164 W. Market St., Akron, with Father Norm Douglas officiating. Everyone attending will be required to wear a face mask. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ravenna, Ohio. Donations may be made in Anne's name to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.