Antoinette M. Gerzanics (nee DiBartolomeo), age 89, of Twinsburg, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Gerzanics; loving mother of Anna Marie, Annette and Edward (Kara) Gerzanics, Maryellen Thurston (Sam) and the late Christine (Ray surviving) Caudill; dear grandmother of Corinne (Matt), Hannah, Adam, McKenzie and Callie; great-grandmother of Bailey, Annabella and Anthony; and sister of the late Lena, Frank, Nick, Andrew and Mary. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Ss. Cosmas and Damian Catholic Church, 10439 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087, where Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Arrangements by Johnson - Romito Funeral Home, Twinsburg, Ohio, www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 14, 2019