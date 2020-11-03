TOGETHER AGAIN Antoinette Owen, age 88, passed away on November 1, 2020. She was a Registered Nurse, beginning her career at St. Thomas Hospital and retired from Little Forest Nursing Home. Antoinette was a devout Maronite Catholic and long time member of Our Lady of the Cedars Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Sr.; children, Karen, Mark and Michael; son-in-law, Gary Glagola; parents, Frank and Catherine Daguanno; parents-in-law, William and Bebe Owen; and brother-in-law, Gary Owen; she is survived by children, Ronald Jr. (Becky) Owen, Christine Glagola, Dennis (Kelli) Owen, David (Rebecca) Owen and Lisa (Pat) Morissette; 15 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sister, Florence Nervo; sister-in-law, Cheryl Owen and many other family and friends. Special thanks to Midwest Home Health Care and her loving caregivers. Funeral Liturgy will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of the Cedars Church (507 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd., Fairlawn), where friends may call one hour prior to service. Private family interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church.