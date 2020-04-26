|
|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Antoinette 'Toni' Ronca, 86, passed away on April 18, 2020. Toni was born in Cuyahoga Falls on August 16, 1933 to the late Frank and Angeline Ronca, and was a lifetime resident of Cuyahoga Falls. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls. She retired from Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital where she worked as a housekeeping aide. Toni was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Vaccaro, Eleanor Corvin, and Florence Wischt and her brother, Frank Ronca. She is survived by her sister, Dolores Harrington; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, who all referred to her lovingly as, 'Dolly'. She also leaves behind her faithful dog, Pierre. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all of the staff at Summa Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. A private graveside service will take place at Oakwood Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will follow in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Toni's memory to the American Kidney Fund 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 2085 or by visiting www.kidneyfund.org.(McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020