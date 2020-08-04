Anton Buzaki

Anton "Tony" Buzaki, 58, of Stow, passed away peacefully at home on August 2. Born in Akron to Magdalena and the late John Buzaki, Tony had been a long time Stow resident. He was an avid fisherman, camper and was an accomplished woodworker, but will be remembered most for his love of people. Preceded in death by his father, John, and brother, John, Jr., he is survived by his mother, Magdalena (nee Beer); sisters, Maggie (Bill) Voiers, Rosie (Joe) Ellis, Katy (Dave) Swank, and Annie (Tom) Burroughs; brothers, James, his twin, Tommy (Mary), Steve (Sherrie), and Michael; many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91). PLEASE WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:00 at Holy Family Catholic Church, followed by interment at Silver Springs Cemetery. Please visit Tony's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com
to view or leave condolences.