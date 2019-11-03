Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 N. Canton Rd.
Akron, OH
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 N. Canton Rd.
Akron, OH
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 N. Canton Rd.
Akron, OH
Anton J. Proschko Obituary
Anton (Tony) Proschko, 92, passed away surrounded by loved ones October 31, 2019. He will be missed by so many. He was a joyful soul who loved polka music, dancing, trains, lotto scratch offs, going to Oktoberfest, singing his German folk songs, and just being silly in general. He lived life with such a joyful heart. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hildegard, in addition to his parents and three sisters. He will be deeply missed by his loving companion, Doris Engler; daughters, Heidi (Brett) Boling, Christine (Mark) Caetta; grandchildren, Toni, Ashley, Cheryl, Christina, and Jeff; and great grand-daughter Elyse (he truly was an "Opa" to so many more) plus numerous extended family and friends. Calling hours will be on Sunday, November 3rd from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Services will be on Monday, November 4th at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour before. He will be laid to rest at Restland Cemetery in Brimfield.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
