Antonio Jeff Murray
1975 - 2020
Antonio Jeff Murray, age 44, of Stow, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020, due to heart disease. He was born in Akron on November 26, 1975 to Keith (Susan) Murray and Natalie (Chip) Tassone-Warner. Friends and family are invited to visit at Christ Community Chapel, 750 W Streetsboro St., Hudson, OH 44236 on Thursday, June 18, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., with a funeral service immediately following. Private interment will take place at Northlawn Memorial Gardens in Peninsula. To leave a message for Antonio's family, and to read the full obituary, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Christ Community Chapel
JUN
18
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Christ Community Chapel
June 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
