Antonio Nestich Sr., 70, of Akron, passed away on May 27, 2020. He was born in Venezuela on March 6, 1950 to the late George and Magdalena Nestich. Antonio retired from Burghardt Metal Fabricating Company. In his free time, he loved playing bingo, traveling to casinos, and spending time with his family. He also loved animals and had many dear pets over the years. In addition to his parents; Antonio was preceded in death by his brothers, Joe and Steve Nestich. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 45 years, Sherry; son, Antonio Nestich Jr. (Melissa); grandchildren, Antonio "AJ" Nestich III and Cadance Nestich; and sisters, Maria and Georgina Nestich. Due to current social gathering restrictions, services for Antonio will be private.