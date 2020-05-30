Antonio Nestich Sr.
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Antonio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antonio Nestich Sr., 70, of Akron, passed away on May 27, 2020. He was born in Venezuela on March 6, 1950 to the late George and Magdalena Nestich. Antonio retired from Burghardt Metal Fabricating Company. In his free time, he loved playing bingo, traveling to casinos, and spending time with his family. He also loved animals and had many dear pets over the years. In addition to his parents; Antonio was preceded in death by his brothers, Joe and Steve Nestich. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 45 years, Sherry; son, Antonio Nestich Jr. (Melissa); grandchildren, Antonio "AJ" Nestich III and Cadance Nestich; and sisters, Maria and Georgina Nestich. Due to current social gathering restrictions, services for Antonio will be private.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved