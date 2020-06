Antonio Ulrich, 94 passed away on June 24, 2020. He was born in Akron, Ohio on April 27, 1926 to the late Joseph and Theresa Ulrich. Antonio was a member of Saint Andrews Church, in Norton and had a great love for fishing. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Nofsinger. Antonio is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 73 years Dorothy; sons, Joe (Pat) Ulrich and Steve (Jewel) Ulrich; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Jim Nofsinger; and sister, Dorothy (John) Lamont. A private burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, memory of Antonio. Condolences and memories can be shared with the Ulrich family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Norton (330) 825-3633