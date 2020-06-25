Antonio Ulrich
1926 - 2020
Antonio Ulrich, 94 passed away on June 24, 2020. He was born in Akron, Ohio on April 27, 1926 to the late Joseph and Theresa Ulrich. Antonio was a member of Saint Andrews Church, in Norton and had a great love for fishing. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Nofsinger. Antonio is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 73 years Dorothy; sons, Joe (Pat) Ulrich and Steve (Jewel) Ulrich; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Jim Nofsinger; and sister, Dorothy (John) Lamont. A private burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, memory of Antonio. Condolences and memories can be shared with the Ulrich family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Norton (330) 825-3633





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
June 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home
