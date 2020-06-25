Antonio Ulrich, 94 passed away on June 24, 2020. He was born in Akron, Ohio on April 27, 1926 to the late Joseph and Theresa Ulrich. Antonio was a member of Saint Andrews Church, in Norton and had a great love for fishing. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Nofsinger. Antonio is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 73 years Dorothy; sons, Joe (Pat) Ulrich and Steve (Jewel) Ulrich; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Jim Nofsinger; and sister, Dorothy (John) Lamont. A private burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, memory of Antonio. Condolences and memories can be shared with the Ulrich family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Norton (330) 825-3633
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.