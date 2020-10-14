1/1
Antounette D. Tsakalos
On September 30th 2020 Antounette D. Tsakalos passed away unexpectedly. She leaves behind her fiance', Joshua Brasiel; daughter, Mia Dayle Tsakalos Brasiel and stepson, Kaydence Freedom Brasiel. Antounette leaves behind her mother, Rose and stepfather, Robert; brothers, Jim, and Angelo; sister, Nancy; godmother, Kathy; and her nieces and nephews. Antounette was preceded in death by her father, Dale and brother, Christopher. Antounette lit up any room she walked in and will be greatly missed by all. We love you Antounette. Rest Eazy Baby. Official language service will be Don D Legg on Thursday, October 15th from 2:00 to 4:00. Adams-Mason, 791 East Market St., Akron. 330-535-9186.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
