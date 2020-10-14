On September 30th 2020 Antounette D. Tsakalos passed away unexpectedly. She leaves behind her fiance', Joshua Brasiel; daughter, Mia Dayle Tsakalos Brasiel and stepson, Kaydence Freedom Brasiel. Antounette leaves behind her mother, Rose and stepfather, Robert; brothers, Jim, and Angelo; sister, Nancy; godmother, Kathy; and her nieces and nephews. Antounette was preceded in death by her father, Dale and brother, Christopher. Antounette lit up any room she walked in and will be greatly missed by all. We love you Antounette. Rest Eazy Baby. Official language service will be Don D Legg on Thursday, October 15th from 2:00 to 4:00. Adams-Mason, 791 East Market St., Akron. 330-535-9186.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store