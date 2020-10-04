Apostol Triffon

MACEDONIA -- Apostol "Paul" Triffon, 91, died October 1, 2020. He was born in the family home at 829 Bellows Street in Akron. Apostol graduated from South High School in 1947 and had been employed with Babcock and Wilcox, retiring in 1991 after 42 years of service. He was the owner of La Pizza Shop, a small carry-out business located at Six Corners in Goodyear Heights. It was established in 1966 and operated for 36 years. Apostol was a long-time member of the Acapella Male Chorus that was part of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Akron, OH. He was interested in all history but especially that of the early Christian church. Apostol was a dedicated and longtime member of The Macedonian Businessmen's Club and very proud of his Macedonian and Bulgarian heritage. Preceded in death by parents, Marianti (Polygora) Triffon, who was born in Bitola, Yugoslavia while under Turkish rule, and Costa Triffon, who was born in Sofia, Bulgaria; brother and sister-in-law, Elefterie and Lucille Triffon. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; nephew, Ted Criss; niece, Bonnie (August) Knittel; great-nephews, JD, Cody, and Garrett Triffon. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church, 555 South Cleveland-Massillon Road, Fairlawn, OH. Burial Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron, OH. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Should friends desire, memorials may be made in memory of Apostol to St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church, 555 South Cleveland Massillon Road, Fairlawn, OH 44333. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)