1/1
Apostol Triffon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Apostol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MACEDONIA -- Apostol "Paul" Triffon, 91, died October 1, 2020. He was born in the family home at 829 Bellows Street in Akron. Apostol graduated from South High School in 1947 and had been employed with Babcock and Wilcox, retiring in 1991 after 42 years of service. He was the owner of La Pizza Shop, a small carry-out business located at Six Corners in Goodyear Heights. It was established in 1966 and operated for 36 years. Apostol was a long-time member of the Acapella Male Chorus that was part of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Akron, OH. He was interested in all history but especially that of the early Christian church. Apostol was a dedicated and longtime member of The Macedonian Businessmen's Club and very proud of his Macedonian and Bulgarian heritage. Preceded in death by parents, Marianti (Polygora) Triffon, who was born in Bitola, Yugoslavia while under Turkish rule, and Costa Triffon, who was born in Sofia, Bulgaria; brother and sister-in-law, Elefterie and Lucille Triffon. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; nephew, Ted Criss; niece, Bonnie (August) Knittel; great-nephews, JD, Cody, and Garrett Triffon. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church, 555 South Cleveland-Massillon Road, Fairlawn, OH. Burial Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron, OH. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Should friends desire, memorials may be made in memory of Apostol to St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church, 555 South Cleveland Massillon Road, Fairlawn, OH 44333. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved