|
|
April K. Carneal (Cottrell)
April K. Carneal (nee Cottrell), 64, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019.
She was a life resident of Barberton and retired from Akron General Medical Center.
Survived by her husband, Ben Carneal; children, Richelle (Rob) Rummer, Alexis Hostetler and Michael (Jayna) Byrd; grandchildren, Ava, Garrett, Madison and Hank; siblings, Kenny Cottrell, Kathy Morgan, Donna Smith and Donald Cottrell Jr.
April was known for her generous heart, bright smile and laughter.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 9th at 6 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. April's family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pawsibilities, Humane Society of Greater Akron, 7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019