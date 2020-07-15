Archie B. Barker, 87, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on July 6, 2020 at Summa Akron City Hospital after an extended illness. Friends may call on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44307. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in to view at a time. Masks are required! Private service will immediately follow. Service will be live streamed at 11:00 a.m. at http://www.sommervillefuneralservice.com
. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1015 Leroy Ave., Akron, Ohio 44307.