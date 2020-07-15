1/1
Archie B. Barker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Archie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Archie B. Barker, 87, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on July 6, 2020 at Summa Akron City Hospital after an extended illness. Friends may call on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44307. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in to view at a time. Masks are required! Private service will immediately follow. Service will be live streamed at 11:00 a.m. at http://www.sommervillefuneralservice.com. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1015 Leroy Ave., Akron, Ohio 44307.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 14, 2020
My condolences to the Barker/Finney Family. My dad John Gladney would always say Archie was his favorite cousin. Rest well and with peace.
Tawanda Gladney-Weems
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved