Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Visitation
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial service
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
Ard F. Pownall Sr.


1943 - 2019
Ard F. Pownall Sr., 76, of Akron, passed away November 29, 2019. He was born April 23, 1943, the son of the late Kenneth and Elizabeth (Coghan) Pownall. Ard retired from Firestone Tire and Rubber Company. He will always be remembered as a man who loved his children and family. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Buckeyes fan. In addition to his parents, Ard was preceded in death by five siblings, and his son, Troy Pownall. He is survived by his children, Ard (Michelle) Pownall Jr., Bridgett (Mike) Looney, Jamie (John) Coatter, Misty Moyers, and Shain (Lori) Pownall; siblings, Margaret Wade, Kenneth Pownall Jr., Charlotte Carson, Richard Pownall, and Dane Pownall; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. The family will receive friends 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where a memorial service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 4, 2019
