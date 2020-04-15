Home

Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
Ardith Mancine Obituary
Ardith Mancine, 82, passed away April 14, 2020. Born in Camden-On-Gauey, West Virginia, Ardith lived in the Akron area most of her life. She graduated from Hudson class of 1956 and was a member of Boston Heights Friends Church. Ardith was an avid bowler, and enjoyed painting and the Cleveland Indians. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald and daughter, Lori (Patrick) Butkovic. Ardith is survived by her daughters, Crystal Mancine of Tallmadge and Angela (William) Steele of Tallmadge; son, Ronald Mancine of Stow; grandchildren, Leanna (Bryan), Benjamin, Tracy, Matthew, Theodore, Patrick, Jr., Jamie and great grandchildren, Brynlee and Tyler. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave., (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Tallmadge Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
