Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Aretha Sherfield Obituary
Aretha "Diane" Sherfield Aretha "Diane" Sherfield, 63, got her heavenly wings, on September 23, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband of 30 years, Anthony Sherfield; children, Candy, Juhard, Ihmaud (Chaunta) and Rashard Carter; stepdaughter, Andrea Sherfield; brothers, Denver, Anthony, and William Carter; 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephew and other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. Family and friends may call, immediately following services, at 591 Ardella Avenue, 44306. Cards and condolences may be sent to 727 N. Firestone Blvd., 44306. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
