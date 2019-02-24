Services Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel 247 Stow Avenue Cuyahoga Falls , OH 44221 (330) 928-1313 Resources More Obituaries for Arla Todd Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Arla Whittemore Todd

AKRON -- Arla Whittemore Todd, 88, formerly of Cuyahoga Falls and Hudson, Ohio passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Her death breaks a union of 65 years with her beloved husband, Robert V. Todd. Arla was born September 23, 1930 along with her identical twin sister, Alma, in Ogdensburg, NY to Van C. and Bessie G. Whittemore. Arla was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. The last ten years have been difficult as the disease of dementia gradually robbed Arla of abilities, memories, speech, and finally recognition. Still, her kind personality, sense of humor, and cheerfulness remained. She did not always know who we were, but she knew she was safe and she knew she was loved. Bob, her loving husband, was a constant at her side through it all.



Arla graduated from Canton High School (NY) and the University of New Hampshire, magna cum laude with a degree in business administration. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega. It was at UNH that Arla met "that handsome guy" from the nearby fraternity. A highlight of their 65 year marriage was living in Paris, France for more than six years. Their life together has been full of adventures, happiness, some challenges, and many blessings. Arla had a varied professional career. In 1953 Arla moved to Rochester, N.Y. and worked as a secretary for the Eastman Kodak Company. Following her 1954 marriage, she joined her husband in Japan while he served in the U.S. Air Force. Upon returning to the States, they started a family. Arla held secretarial and managerial positions over the years. She worked for two school systems. In Paris she worked as the HS guidance secretary and later in Hudson she was secretary to the principal at Evamere Elementary. In the 1970s she settled in at Stouffer Foods, Inc. working her way up from secretary to the HR Manager to Director of Employee Relations. She retired from Stouffers in 1990. Arla was an active member of the local Alpha Chi Omega chapter for many years. She served as President for the Hudson Business & Professional Women's Club in 1982-83.



In retirement Arla volunteered with the American Red Cross, Meals on Wheels, and at Laurel Lake. Arla loved traveling, antique shopping, home decorating, playing bridge, participating in several church groups, and of course, spoiling her grandkids. Arla enjoyed the many years she spent singing in church choirs with her husband, Bob. They shared this interest first at the American Church in Paris, then at Hudson United Methodist Church (Ohio) where she was a member for 25 years and finally at First United Methodist Church in Cuyahoga Falls (Ohio).



Arla was preceded in death by her parents; She was the last survivor among her five siblings, Warren T. (Diane) Whittemore, Shirley W. Gullick (Herbert), Wayne G. (Doris) Whittemore, twin sister Alma W. (Norb) Smalling, and Winston B. Whittemore. She is survived by her husband, Bob; and their three children, daughters, Dianne (Charles) Sawyer of Candler, N.C. and Shirley (Victor) Guardiola of Whitehouse, Ohio; and son, Robert W. (Paula) Todd of Suffield, Ohio. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Kristen S. (Paul) Bastide, Kimberly S. Sawyer, Jonathan Guardiola, Kelsey M. (Andy) Halka, Ian R. Todd and Todd J. Guardiola; and one great-granddaughter, Payton Halka. Finally, Arla will also be remembered by sister-in-law, Susan S. Whittemore; and numerous nephews and nieces. Arla brought joy to all that knew her and she will be greatly missed.



At the request of the family there will be no calling hours. A family memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Should you wish to help celebrate Arla's blessed life, a card recalling a fond memory would be greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations may also be made in Arla's memory to the Chancel Choir at First United Methodist Church, 245 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221 or a . The family would like to extend our deep appreciation for the loving care given to Arla by the Brookdale Montrose Staff and the Cleveland Clinic Hospice. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, Cuyahoga Falls). Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 24, 2019