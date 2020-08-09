1/1
Arlene E. Stalnaker
1956 - 2020
Arlene E. Stalnaker, age 64, of Akron, OH, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born on February 9, 1956 to parents Aldo and Joan Stalnaker. Preceding her in death is her father and brother, Wayne Stalnaker. She is survived by her mother; sister, Alison (Ken) Wilson; nieces and nephews, Karie, Ken, Robin and Cindy. Arlene attended Central Hower High School before moving to Florida where she then worked at Kmart as the shipping manager for many years before retiring. Her Florida friends are like her family, and she is dearly missed by them. Arlene attended Grace Baptist Church and was an animal lover, leaving behind her two cats. She and her sister would go for Mexican food and meet up with friends often. Arlene will be dearly missed. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date by the family.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
