Arlene E. Stalnaker, age 64, of Akron, OH, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born on February 9, 1956 to parents Aldo and Joan Stalnaker. Preceding her in death is her father and brother, Wayne Stalnaker. She is survived by her mother; sister, Alison (Ken) Wilson; nieces and nephews, Karie, Ken, Robin and Cindy. Arlene attended Central Hower High School before moving to Florida where she then worked at Kmart as the shipping manager for many years before retiring. Her Florida friends are like her family, and she is dearly missed by them. Arlene attended Grace Baptist Church and was an animal lover, leaving behind her two cats. She and her sister would go for Mexican food and meet up with friends often. Arlene will be dearly missed. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date by the family.