Arlene Glenn, age 64, went home to be with the Lord on March 27, 2020. Arlene is survived by her children, D'Artagnan Anise Glenn, Latoya Ehichioya (Samson), and Michael Glenn; sister, Doris McCoy; grandchildren, Kennedy, Keiarra, Javier, Zoe, David, D'Artagnan, Adora, Journi, and Daniel. Arlene is the daughter of the late, Benjamin and Jennie McCoy. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jennifer McCoy. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at THE CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 23000 Rockside Rd., Bedford Hts., OH 44146. The Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020, Wake: 10:00 a.m. Funeral: 10:30 a.m. at THE CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 23000 Rockside Rd., Bedford Hts., OH 44146.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 1, 2020