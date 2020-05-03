Arlene M. Huth, age 86, went home to be with the Lord on April 24, 2020, with family near her. Arlene was born July 30, 1933, resided in Akron, graduated from Ellet High School, and retired from Akron City Hospital/Summa. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. Her faith was most important to her. She was a long-time member of Arlington Memorial Baptist Church, where she was very active. She was a greeter at the door, a helper in the nursery, a sewer in the sewing group for years, making quilts and lap robes for missionaries and shut-ins, and a visitor of shut-ins until she became a shut-in herself. She faithfully read her Bible and devotionals, and prayed for others. Arlene enjoyed working in her yard, taking care of her beautiful flower gardens, but more than that she enjoyed spending time with her family, and hosting holiday dinners and picnics. She said, "I love when the whole family is around the table." She had such a compassionate heart that she would invite a friend to holiday dinners if they had no place to go. She was an inspiration to others. She will be missed by all. Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) Huth; step-son, Don; and step-daughter, Gina. She leaves behind six children: James Michael (Glenda) Emerson, Lynne (Kent) Westerfield, Kevin (Wanda) Emerson, Jon Emerson, Gayle Chapline, Glenda (Mickey); 11 grandchildren: Wendi, Crystal, Joshua, Lisa, Eric, Nick, Tabitha, Shawna, Bobby, Danny, Tyfni; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service and memorial picnic will be set at a later date. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com









