Arlene Marie Ray
Arlene Marie Ray, age 54, passed away May 16, 2019. She was born October 5, 1964 in Akron, Ohio. She was a wonderful homemaker and loving mother and grandmother.
Preceded in death by father, Nicholas Stafford.
Survived by loving husband of 30 years, Wade Ray; daughter, Heather Chapman; son, Nicholas Chapman; grandchildren, Isabella, Lilly, Ricky, Anna, Eli and Lizzie; mother, Kathy Stafford; and brother, John Stafford.
Private services will take place for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2019