piero (Sam) Arlene Miller Sampiero (Sam) died unexpectedly at her home in Akron on September 24, 2020. She was 68 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Wayne and Doris Elizabeth Miller. A graduate of Willard High School, Arlene taught in the Cosmetology program at Pioneer Vocational School. After moving to Akron, she started her own gardening business. In her colorful, creative gardens she found joy, beauty, peace and community. Every flower, bug, leaf, spider, weed, and bird filled her with awe - except for yellowjackets; she definitely didn't like those stinging critters! Arlene loved the wonder of Mother Nature and was passionate about passing that on to her beloved grandchildren. She didn't know a stranger; generously sharing her time, smile and sense of humor with everyone. She will be lovingly remembered by daughter, Stephanie Laning; grandchildren, Alyssa Card and Robert Card (Atwater, OH); sister, Roberta (Stephen) Alt of Medina, OH; brother, Steven (Carol) Miller of Toledo, OH; best friend of 66 years, Chris Raimonde Evenson of Galena, OH; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. In Arlene's memory, please consider making a donation to the charity of your choice. And remember to fill the garden of your life with the love of family and friends; tend to it everyday. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. Condolences, memories, and a photo of your favorite flower may be sent to her family at samsgardenmemorial@gmail.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
