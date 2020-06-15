Arletta R. Cornett
Arletta R. Cornett, age 94, passed away on June 12, 2020. Born in Akron, Ohio, she moved to Bradenton, FL for retirement, and moved back to the area after her husband passed away. Arletta loved the beach when she lived in Florida. Preceded in death by her husband, Halford Cornett; brothers, Niles, Harold, and Richard; and sisters, Erma and Betty. Arletta is survived by her son, Guy (Diane) Cornett; and brother, Edward. A private burial will take place for the family, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
