) Armanette Grace Franks (nee Andonian) entered eternal life peacefully on September 1, 2020, following a brief age related decline, and in her words, "a wonderful life". She was born in Akron, Ohio to Khoran and Violet (Koonce) Andonian in 1922 and was married for 67 years to her dear "Frankiepie" Frank T. Franks, who loved her dearly and predeceased her in 2007. "Armie" graduated from Akron South High School. She worked as a sales associate at M. O'Neill Co. in downtown Akron from the early fifties to mid-eighties, retiring with 25 years of service. She enjoyed her work in women's fashion and sportswear, socializing with coworkers, treating her children and grandchildren to lunch at the hot dog stand or in the Georgian room and loved her employee discount. One of her family's fondest memories is picking her up from work and trying to guess what would be in the bag they were sure she would be carrying. Armie and Frank were members of St. Sebastian Church, Akron Jaycees, and Firestone Country Club. Armie was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sibling, aunt, friend, and neighbor. She loved a good dance, a fun party, dining out, gardening, golfing with her husband at FCC and cheering with "Arnie's Army" at the World Series, bingo, bowling with "the girls" at Boris, family poker, lottery tickets, Las Vegas, Pass-a-Grille Beach, FL, a good movie or play, flea markets, yard sales, sewing, knitting, crocheting, her many collections and shopping. She was a fabulous cook, baker, homemaker, decorator, and hostess. In addition to her devoted husband, Frank she was preceded in death by her loving son, Ronald (2013); granddaughter, Debra Antal; sister, Betty Robinson and her husband," Arlie" Ralph; brothers, Jack and David Andonian, David's wife Lucille; brother-in-law, Leonard Barnett; brother-in-law, Fred Franks and his wife, Anna. She is survived by daughter, Janice Antal; son, Jeffrey Franks; daughter-in-law, Cheryle Franks; grandchildren, Ronald Franks (Andrea), Frank Franks (Erica), Sharon Strobach (Russ), Susan Shafer (Scott), Kaley Franks and Lydia Franks; great-grandchildren, Brennan, Emily, and Claire Strobach, Madeline, Gabrielle and Collin Franks, Logan and Ryan Shafer; sister Agnes Barnett; many nieces and nephews; "son" Jim Antal; "daughter" Amy Koch; and dear friends, Angie Moneypenny, Mary Jo Rozko, and Maxine Samie. All who knew and loved her will miss her presence, her love, and the joy she brought to their lives. In turn, Armie wished for all her family and friends to know how much she loved them and to "take care of themselves". Her family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Jessica Coleman and her staff, the staff and employees of Ohio Living Rockynol, and Ohio Living Hospice for the loving care they provided for their beloved matriarch. Per Armie's final wishes, a private interment service will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends and family will gather at a future date in remembrance and celebration of her life Friends who wish to make a donation in Armie's memory are asked to consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Paralyzed Veterans of America
, Wounded Warriors
or a similar charity.