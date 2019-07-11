|
|
Arminta L. Brantley
You Are The Wind
Beneath My Wings
Arminta L. Brantley was born Sept. 28, 1944 in Akron, Ohio and passed away on July 7, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Nanette Johnson; brothers, Hubert Kirkland, Millard Johnson Jr., and Mervin Johnson; sister, Janet Purnell; and son, Jerald C. Brantley Sr.
Arminta worked 20 years at B.F. Goodrich and 15 years at Akron Metro Regional Transit Authority where she retired in 2005. She also volunteered for the East Akron Community House.
She is survived by her sons, John (Lanell) Brantley Jr., Jeffrey (Marlette) Brantley; grand children, Jerald (Holly) Brantley Jr., Nicole (Marc) Reed, Jackson C. Brantley, and Jordan C. Brantley; brother, Larry Johnson; three great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.
Memorial service will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1241 Grant St., Akron, OH 44301. Condolences may be sent to 1108 N. Portage Path, Akron 44313.
