Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
(330) 467-4500
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:45 AM
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Stow, OH
1937 - 2019
Armond Tucci Obituary
Armond Tucci, age 82. Born August 7th, 1937. Died December 16, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Armond and Francis Tucci, and his brother Ralph. Survived by his loving wife Anne (nee Botta). Loving father of John (Tracy), William Koperna, Laura Thrams (Russ), and Gregory Koperna (Deborah); grandfather of Josh (Ashley), Lynn, James, Melanie, Rachel, Stephanie (Will), Ross, Paul, Megan (David), Thomas, and Grace; great-grandfather of Josie; nephew of Father Ralph Coletta. He will be missed by his wonderful extended family, cherished friends, and dear neighbors. Friends may call at THE FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, 356 WEST AURORA RD (OH RTE 82), SAGAMORE HILLS FOR VISITATION SUNDAY FROM 2 - 6 P.M. Funeral Monday, 9:45 at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Stow. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Hudson. www.ferfoliafuneral homes.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 21, 2019
