Arnetta Williams
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arnetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arnetta Williams, 56, passed away on May 16, 2020. She was born on June 12, 1963 in Durham, NC to parents, Matthew and Margaret Sinclair. She was preceded in death by her father and sister, Chantina Sinclair. Arnetta is survived by her brothers, Rodney Sales and Matthew Sinclair of Akron, Ohio, and Morgan Sinclair of Durham, NC; sisters, Jackie (Richard) Smith of Canton, Ohio, Carrie Payton of North Carolina and Geazelle Carter of Maryland; ex husband, Alonzo Williams; son, Alonzo Bryan Williams lll; daughter, Chantina Williams; good friends, James and Sherrie Cremeans and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be held on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive from 12 p.m. until time of service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Send Flowers
MAY
24
Service
01:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved