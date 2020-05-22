Arnetta Williams, 56, passed away on May 16, 2020. She was born on June 12, 1963 in Durham, NC to parents, Matthew and Margaret Sinclair. She was preceded in death by her father and sister, Chantina Sinclair. Arnetta is survived by her brothers, Rodney Sales and Matthew Sinclair of Akron, Ohio, and Morgan Sinclair of Durham, NC; sisters, Jackie (Richard) Smith of Canton, Ohio, Carrie Payton of North Carolina and Geazelle Carter of Maryland; ex husband, Alonzo Williams; son, Alonzo Bryan Williams lll; daughter, Chantina Williams; good friends, James and Sherrie Cremeans and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be held on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive from 12 p.m. until time of service.