Zabor Funeral Home, Inc.
5680 Pearl Road
Parma, OH 44129
(440) 884-5035
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zabor Funeral Home, Inc.
5680 Pearl Road
Parma, OH 44129
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
MARY QUEEN OF PEACE
Arno E. Schoeb, age 90, was the beloved husband of the late Connie (nee Mason); loving father of John Heintel (Terri), and Susan Busta (Jim); beloved grandfather of Jack (Sandra), Chris (Susan), and Erin Belofi (Mike); great grandfather of six. When Arno's Dad passed away, life changed and he worked Tool and Dye and enjoyed being creative. He was an instructor in the military Army Core of engineers. He worked at the aircraft facility. He enjoyed being a part of antique car clubs and was an avid collector.

VISITATION THURSDAY 7/11 FROM 5-8PM AT ZABOR FUNERAL HOME, 5680 PEARL RD. (between Ridge and Snow). FUNERAL MASS FRIDAY, AT 10AM AT MARY QUEEN OF PEACE. To offer condolences visit www.ZaborFH.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 10, 2019
