Arnold D. Kirkbride Arnold D. Kirkbride, age 80, of Akron, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 in the comfort of his daughter's home. He was born on October 16, 1938 in Akron to Arthur and Retta (Osborne) Kirkbride and graduated from Central High School. Arnold retired from Goodyear and enjoyed a lifetime hobby of collecting records and had an endless love for his music. He enjoyed fishing, casinos, and the era of the 1960's. He is survived by daughter, Holly Kirkbride; granddaughter, Shnee Harrison; friend, Nina Kirkbride; stepchildren, Debby Maust, Mike Quinn, Beverly Claar; and many stepgrandchildren; and preceded in death by wife, Juanita on Sept. 9, 2014 and sister, Ardie Carman. Calling hours are Saturday, 9:00 to 11:00 AM at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville. Funeral services are 11 AM in the funeral home and interment is at Hillside Memorial Park. (Arnold, 330-877-9364, www.arnoldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 11, 2019