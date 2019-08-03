|
|
Arnold Stone
Arnold Stone (AKA Mitzi Sonnenstein) passed away July 29, 2019. Arnold was born June 8, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio.
After graduating from John Adams High School, he enlisted in the Army. When he returned home from Japan, he served with the federal government for more than 30 years. He worked at Navy Finance where he met his future wife Diane, NASA Lewis Research Center during the Lunar Landing project, the Department of Defense during the opening of Cleveland's Defense Supply Agency office, and was instrumental in the founding of FEMA. During his tenure, he served as a subject matter expert to numerous U.S. Presidential administrations, including former President Jimmy Carter.
Arnold retired from the Defense Logistics Agency in the 1980's.
Retirement allowed him to travel, spend time with his family, and attend his grandchildren's activities. After moving to Akron in 2013, he became involved with volunteering at the Anshe Sfard Synogogue while maintaining membership with Beth El Temple on the Heights in Cleveland Heights.
Arnold always enjoyed reading and later developed a fondness for ceramics while participating at Summit Adult Day Services.
Arnold was preceded in death by his wife, Diane (nee Erickson); parents, Willie and Helen Sonnenstein; brother, Max (Evelyn) Sonenstein. He is survived by Rose Wilcher of Akron; Ken (Nora) Stone of Chesterland; Debra (Ed) Seibert of Milford, DE; Andy Stone (Samantha Hamblen) of Cleveland. OH. He will be greatly missed by grandchildren, Salomon Wilcher, Aviva (Curtis) Smiley, Stella Guerrero, Samuel Seibert, Dorothy Rowan, Aaron Stone, Allie Andrews; great- grandchildren, Arielle Wilcher-Smith, Caleb Smiley, Austin and Madison Krause; brother, Allen (Sandra) Stone of South Euclid; sister-in-law, Alice Erickson of Anaheim, CA; and countless nieces, nephews, and others who called him Grandpa, Pops, Uncle Arnie or Uncle Mitzi.
Graveside military service was held July 31, 2019 at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Solon, OH. Family will receive friends at the home of Curtis and Aviva Smiley on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m., 1754 Wiltshire Road, Akron, OH 44313. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Anshe Sfard Synogogue, 646 N. Revere Rd., Akron OH 44333 or Summit Adult Day Services, 812 Biruta St. Akron OH 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 3, 2019