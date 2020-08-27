Art C. Campbell, 82, went home to be with his Lord and Savior August 23, 2020. He was born in Akron to the late Arthur and Gladys (Truesdell), was a 1956 Hower High School graduate and was a veteran of the Army National Guard. Art retired from BF Goodrich with 42 years of service and was a long-time, active member of Wedgewood United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Coventry-Akron Masonic Lodge 83 and the Ellet Amateur Athletic Association. He was an avid golfer and Ohio State Buckeye football fan, and was a devoted family man to his wife, children, and grandchildren, attending many sporting and band events. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helen; sister, Janet; sons, James "Brian" (Tracey), Arthur S. (Terri) and Brad (Debbie); grandchildren, John (Lisa), Juliette, Jeremiah, Shawn Carl, Nate (Ashley), Ryan and Melissa; great-granddaughter, Allyson; and many other loving relatives and friends. Calling hours will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Wedgewood United Methodist Church, 2350 Wedgewood Dr., Akron, OH 44312. A Masonic and memorial service will immediately follow, starting at 12 noon. Due to the Covid pandemic, masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wedgewood UM Building Fund. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
.