Artemis (Arty) Nurches (Matzules) passed away peacefully on Thursday October 15, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born on April 3, 1930 in Akron, Ohio to parents Olympia (Demopoulos) and Pete Matzules. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Orpheus Nurches. She leaves behind her brother, Ed Matzules (Maryann); her daughters, Carol Sarmir (Jay), Mary Ciesa (Jack), Sue Nurches, and Barbara Papas (Nick); as well as grandchildren, Christina Sarmir, Alexa Davis (Brent), Christopher Nurches Ciesa (Samantha), Bobby Papas (Maria), Alexandra Farage (Adam), Jason Papas (Nicole); and great grandchildren, Anna and TJ Papas, Sophia and Elena Farage, and Niko Papas; as well as nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Marjana Eski. Arty graduated from Buchtel High School where she was awarded the Womanhood Cup. She graduated from the University of Akron with a Bachelors Degree in Education and became a teacher for the Akron Public schools. She retired from Schumacher School as a reading specialist. Arty loved music and had an amazing high soprano voice. She was a dedicated member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church choir for many years. Both Arty and Orphy loved to dance and frequented the Ahepa balls, church dances, and picnics. Her life centered on her family and sharing family meals. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was past president of the Philoptochos Society Melissa Chapter. Arty had a generous heart and was always willing to help someone in need. She reached out to the underdog and silently offered support and care. She was compassionate and openly embraced others that needed a hand up. She will be greatly missed. Her family is especially grateful to those caregivers who kept her company in the evenings, especially to Charo and Karen, as well as other Senior Helpers and caregivers at Concordia. Private funeral services will be held 10 a.m. MONDAY, October 19th at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 129 S. Union St., Akron, Ohio 44304. Live streaming will be available for viewing on the church website at Annunciationakron.org
. Interment at Mount Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Philoptochos/Melissa Chapter, 129 S. Union St. Akron, Ohio 44304.