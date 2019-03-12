|
|
Arthor Kevin Yarbrough
It is with great sadness that the family of Arthor Yarbrough, also known as Kevin, announces his passing on March 4, 2019 at the age of 60.
Kevin leaves behind his mother, Clora (Willie) Yarbrough; siblings, Anthony (Carol), Sidney, Angela, Sylvia, and Sharese; Kevin will be remembered by his children, Shani, Keven, Alton, Elizabeth, and Daniel; as well as several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral service in memory of Kevin will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, visitation at 11 with a small service following at 12 p.m. at the Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Rhoden Memorial Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 12, 2019