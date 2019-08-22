|
Arthur Ben Klein 3/1/31 8/13/19 A good husband, father, friend and a good man left this earth to be with his heavenly Father. Ben graduated from South High School. He was a man of many careers. Being a machinist is what he enjoyed most. He was a huge fan of Cleveland teams and Ohio State. Golfing, camping and hiking were his pastime joys. Ben loved being around his grandchildren. They all have great memories of playing with grandpa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Harriet, brother, Lawrence and grandson, Lucas. Ben leaves behind, his wife, Molly; daughter, Lorry Anthony and son, Russell (Kathy) Klein; sister, Alice Newman and brother, Paul (Peggy) Klein; grandchildren, Meredith (Joe) Beavers, Emily Klein, Bud (Amanda) Klein, Ben (Heather) Faulkerson, Matthew (Christina) Faulkerson. seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Homegoing celebration will be August 24 at Goodyear Heights Community Church, 464 Brittain Rd. Calling hours 11:00 to 12:00. Service begins at 12:00 with Pastor Kevin Price. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 22, 2019