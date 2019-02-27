Arthur C.



Robinson, II



Arthur C. Robinson, II, 69 years old, passed away after his final battle with cancer on Monday, February 25, 2019.



Born in Akron, he was the only child of Arthur and Lois (Kennison) Robinson. He was a 1967 graduate of Akron North High School. He was a member of the National Honor Society, National Forensic League, and upon graduation, received the last Pindy Wagner bowling scholarship ever given. He attended Akron University, where he was active in Army ROTC and Pershing Riffles Honorary. He transferred to the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science and was Salutatorian and inducted into the Mu Sigma Alpha Honorary Fraternity. He spent the next 42 years serving the people of Summit County, helping them to overcome their grief as a Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer.



Art was a 49-year member of Grandview United Methodist Church, having served as financial secretary, Sunday school teacher, on various committees, and a member of the choirs. He was a former member of The Summit County Funeral Directors Association, the Akron Crime Clinic, and was a past president of North Akron Kiwanis.



He was a member and Past Master of Adoniram Joppa #517 (now Star Lodge #187), a plural member of Coventry Akron Lodge #83, Valley of Akron AASR, Cuyahoga Falls Commandry #83 KT, Falls Chapter #25 RAM, Tadmor Shrine and Knight Masons of Ireland, Shannon Council. He was an Advisory Board member of Earl S. Hollen Rainbow Assembly #97, having received the Grand Cross of Color Award for service.



Art was currently serving as the Worthy Patron of Falls Chapter #245, Order of the Eastern Star, was a Past Patron in 1977, 1981, and 2015, and had received 1st Place in the State OES Ritual Competitions for both Associate Patron and Chaplain. His hobbies included collecting model airplanes, was an avid bowler with several 300 games to his credit, loved all his Schnauzers, and was the most supportive dad anyone could ask for. He was a proud, lifelong New York Yankees fan, something that he was more than happy to discuss at length with any Indians fans.



Art was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Eugene and Elizabeth Baldwin; aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Joan (Baldwin) Robinson and only child, Emily Badertscher and beloved son-in-law Todd; sister-in-law, Patricia Grow (James); brother-in-law, Laurence Baldwin (JoAnn); nephews and nieces, Robert Grow, Jennifer Grow Hobe (Gregory), Patrick Grow (Lisa), and Christopher Baldwin; cousins-in-law, Gary Cumpson, Natalie Cumpson (Teresa Husted), Sarah Cox (Matthew), as well as many great nephews and nieces and other cousins.



Visitation will be on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel. Masonic Services will be conducted at 6:30 p.m., followed by OES Services. There will be one hour of visitation at the church before the funeral service, which will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grandview United Methodist Church in Cuyahoga Falls with Pastors David Hull-Frye and Paula J.L. Koch officiating. Burial will be at Chestnut Hill Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grandview United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, Tadmor Shrine Hospital Transportation Fund, or the .



